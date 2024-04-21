Gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA, has passed away.

His colleague and friend, Nii Okai, confirmed the news to myjoyonline.com.

“KODA has passed onto glory in the early hours of Sunday April 21, 2024.

Let us pray for the family as we all process the news of his transition,” he wrote.

Although he did not give further details as to how he died, unconfirmed reports say he died from a sickness he was battling with kidney issues.

He was 45.

Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA) is a Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist who was based in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

Celebrated as one of the definitive sounds of Ghana’s influential contemporary gospel music, KODA is a multi-award winning artiste passionate about sharing the gospel and helping shape the sound and music direction of others through music production.

He has produced music for the likes of the late Danny Nettey, Ps. Joe Beechem, Nii Okai, Halal Afrika, Eugene Zuta, and more.

KODA’s discography includes 3 studio albums, 2 live albums, and 2 instrumental/ jazz albums.

‘Keteke’ was his 6th vocal album.

He is well-known for popular gospel songs such as ‘Nkwaa Abodo’, ‘Nsem Pii’, ‘Adooso’ and ‘Hossana’.

Others are ‘Poma Dadaa’, ‘Amen’ and ‘Zion Song’.