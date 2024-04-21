The entire music community has been thrown into a state of mourning following the demise of renowned gospel musician KODA.

Known privately as Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, the musician passed on in the early hours of Sunday, April 21, 2024.

He was 45.

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners, with fans and colleagues expressing their sorrow over KODA’s untimely death.

Many have taken to social media to reminisce about his impactful contributions to the Ghanaian music industry and the profound influence he had on their lives through his gospel music.

KODA was renowned for his exceptional talent, soul-stirring songs and unwavering dedication to spreading the message of hope and faith through his music.

His passing has not only left a void in the music community but has also robbed Ghana of a cherished cultural icon whose legacy will endure for generations to come.

Check out some reactions below:

Can’t believe KODA has passed away. That man has been my inspiration for years. He will be sorely missed💔 — Kyei Mensah (@KyeiMensah_) April 21, 2024

There are words of the gospel you know but the occasional reminder of it is very necessary.



KODA provided it with this song. God bless his soul and may he rest in peace. Tragic news. 💔 pic.twitter.com/hKepECCOTD — Yaw (@theyawofosu) April 21, 2024

Eeei. What am I hearing? One of my favourite Gospel musicians is gone??

RIP Koda!! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/rwdfvejnhS — 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐲 (@dennis_ew) April 21, 2024

Our Gospel fraternity just lost a legend … Rest well Koda 💔 💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/FpQg4JExWF — NEBASARK🇬🇭 (@NEBASARK) April 21, 2024

KODA really gave us Gospel bangers

“ things are not the same anymore, Kristosom yi ay3 nsem pii”

“ yesu y3 abaaad3333”



RIP Legend 🕊️ — Kay💧 (@KayPoissonOne) April 21, 2024

One of KODA’s best record, “Yesu edi nkunim”



With his songs, he touched lots of lives and souls. Sleep Well, Kofi Anto💔 pic.twitter.com/fCHwQi7vO9 — 𝐌𝐑. 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐋. (@NagyaMensah) April 21, 2024

KODA has passed on. Hope he rests in the bosom of the Lord🙏❤️ — Fosty 𝕏 (@KwasiNawil) April 21, 2024

Charley, Things are NOT the Same Anymore 💔💔



KODA 🪦 pic.twitter.com/eWSmeHq7YZ — Nuanced (@_ohemmanuel) April 21, 2024

KODA was a real artist. In the purest form. That’s one thing I love about him. Man💔 — Kyei Mensah (@KyeiMensah_) April 21, 2024