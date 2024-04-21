Liverpool put a frustrating fortnight behind them to reignite their Premier League title bid with a welcome win at Fulham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, making a first league start in more than two months, curled a fabulous first-half free-kick into the top corner to put them ahead.

Timothy Castagne steered Fulham level before the break but Ryan Gravenberch’s perfectly-measured 20-yard effort flew in off the post to restore the Reds’ advantage.

Diogo Jota sealed the points with an accurate low finish past Bernd Leno from Cody Gakpo’s through ball and the margin of victory could arguably have been greater.

Regardless, it was an accomplished and largely trouble-free display from Liverpool that will reassure boss Jurgen Klopp they could yet end his nine-year reign with a second Premier League crown.

Dropped points in a draw at Manchester United and a shock Anfield defeat by Crystal Palace – with a disappointing Europa League exit to Atalanta sandwiched in between – had threatened to derail hopes of further trophies to add to the Carabao Cup they have already collected this season.

But victory at Craven Cottage lifts Liverpool back up to second in the table, level on points with leaders Arsenal – but behind the Gunners on goal difference – and a point above third-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.