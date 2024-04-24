The Nigerian film industry has been plunged into mourning following reports of the passing of veteran actor, Pa Zulu Adigwe.

The revered actor reportedly passed away in the late hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Nollywood movie producer, Stanley Nwoko announced the actor’s demise in an Instagram post.

As of the time of reporting, the family of Pa Zulu Adigwe has neither confirmed nor refuted the reports circulating about his passing.

Nevertheless, the news of his death has left many fans of the talented actor grieving as they reflect on cherished memories of his performances.

Pa Zulu Adigwe’s passing marks yet another loss for Nollywood following the deaths of other notable actors, including Mr. Ibu, Amachie, and Junior Pope, all within the span of one month.

Adigwe most recent film is his character, Pascal Nworie, in Ramsey Nouah’s remake of the classic film “Living in Bondage.”

Throughout his illustrious career, he graced the screens in numerous Nollywood productions, including “Blood of the Orphan,” “Blood Diamonds,” “Face of a Liar,” “Unforgettable,” “Issakaba,” and “Forbidden Land.”