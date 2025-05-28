Dead body found in Abelenkpe: Police appeal for help identifying deceased

The Ghana Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a man found dead in Abelenkpe in the early hours of Friday, May 23, 2025.

In a statement issued by the police, authorities confirmed that the body of an adult male, believed to be in his forties, was discovered at around 6:30 a.m. at a location in Abelenkpe. The man had no form of identification on him at the time he was found.

According to the police, the deceased is suspected to be a taxi driver. He is described as dark in complexion, approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair and a shaved beard.

He was wearing a red T-shirt with black and white designs, khaki trousers, pink boxer shorts, and white socks.

The Accra Regional Police Command is urging members of the public who may recognise the description or have any relevant information to come forward.

“Relatives or anyone with relevant information is kindly requested to contact the Kotobabi Police Station, District, or Divisional Command,” the police appealed.

They also provided telephone numbers 0264162980 and 0244992201 for anyone who may wish to help with the ongoing investigations.

The police say their investigation is active, and they are counting on public cooperation to help identify the deceased and understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

Source: Myjoyonline