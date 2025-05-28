June 3 Disaster: Victims accuse government of neglect ahead of 10th anniversary

As Ghana approaches the 10th anniversary of the devastating June 3 twin disaster, survivors are voicing frustration over what they describe as years of neglect and broken promises from successive governments.

The tragic incident, which occurred on June 3, 2015, saw torrential rains combine with a deadly fire explosion at a fuel station near Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra. More than 150 lives were lost, and hundreds were left injured in what remains one of the country’s worst disasters.

Speaking to Adom News, survivor Kasim Suraj, who lost his wife and child in the tragedy, recounted his ongoing struggles.

“Life has never been the same,” he said. “I’ve undergone more than 20 surgeries since the incident. The then-President John Dramani Mahama promised us financial support, but we’ve received nothing. I used to be a driver—I lost everything, and I need help to get back on my feet.”

Suraj revealed that many victims continue to live in hardship, with little to no compensation despite repeated appeals.

Another survivor, Alex Mensah, urged Ghanaians to take sanitation and waste management seriously to prevent future disasters.

“We must learn from what happened. Indiscriminate dumping of refuse causes flooding and worsens disasters like this. We cannot allow it to happen again,” he said.

In a show of continued concern, Nana Akosua Pomaa Nhyira, the Dormaa Aduana Ntuntum Ankobea Hemaa now residing in Italy, has been advocating for the victims. She expressed disappointment at the lack of formal assistance.

“It’s disheartening that after a decade, many victims still suffer in silence,” she said. “The Mahama administration made several promises to support victims. As he seeks re-election, he must remember and honor those commitments.”

The June 3 anniversary serves as a painful reminder of both the human cost of negligence and the urgent need for accountability and long-term support for disaster victims in Ghana.

Source: Jagri Boaz Binyinjom

