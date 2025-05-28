Resignation is a personal choice – Spio-Garbrah on Chief Justice’s suspension

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has weighed in on the growing public calls for the resignation of suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, emphasizing that stepping down remains a personal choice rather than a legal obligation.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Blessed Sogah in Abidjan, Dr Spio-Garbrah highlighted that although the Chief Justice is under legal scrutiny following multiple petitions for her removal, the decision to resign ultimately lies with her.

“A resignation is an individual decision. One must weigh all the information available at any given time. But the good news, from what I know, is that the Chief Justice—and others in similar high public office—retire on their full salary,” he said.

He questioned the reluctance to resign amid public and legal pressure if financial security is guaranteed.

“So if you’re going to retire on your salary, why worry about staying on? Unless, of course, you want to continue enjoying some privileges, like the ability for your husband and children to travel, which you might not have access to once you leave the office. But the other standard benefits remain. It’s a personal judgment, and I’m not in a position to make that decision for her,” Dr Spio-Garbrah added.

His remarks come amid an ongoing legal dispute, with Chief Justice Torkornoo challenging the constitutionality of a closed-door inquiry into petitions seeking her removal. She has filed an injunction at the Supreme Court, citing personal hardship and procedural irregularities.

While refraining from speculating on her emotional state, Dr Spio-Garbrah offered reflections on how individuals respond differently to adversity.

“It depends on how each individual responds to adversity. We all go through it—we lose loved ones, suffer accidents—and how we deal with it varies. So I won’t comment on what kind of adversity she claims to be facing,” he stated.

On the issue of due process, he reiterated that the law must apply fairly, even to the highest judicial officer.

“As Chief Justice, we are implementing the law. She says the law is the law—and so the law is the law—and the law is being applied to her. The incidents that are being cited, unless she proves that they are incorrect, must stand,” he said.

Regarding concerns about the government changing the location of the disciplinary hearings, Dr Spio-Garbrah stated that such procedural decisions rest with the state.

“All I’ve heard is that the location where she expected the hearing to take place wasn’t the one the government chose. But ultimately, it is the government that decides where the hearing should be held,” he remarked.

Dr Spio-Garbrah’s intervention adds nuance to the national discourse, highlighting that while legal processes must continue, resignation remains a personal decision shaped by individual judgment, professional considerations, and long-term implications.

Source: Clara Seshie

