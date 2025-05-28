Police seek public help to identify man killed in Mallam knockdown

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Odorkor Divisional Command is appealing to the public for help in identifying a man who died after being hit by a vehicle at Mallam in the early hours of Sunday, April 13, 2025.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Julian Obeng, the fatal incident occurred around 12:10 a.m., just a few metres from the Mallam overpass.

According to police, the victim was a male adult, dark in complexion, and approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and believed to be in his early 50s.

The statement said that at the time of the accident, the man was wearing a black and white top with a pair of black trousers. It said emergency services rushed the injured man to the Police Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body has since been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for preservation, autopsy, and possible identification.

The police are now calling on the public, especially anyone who may recognise the description of the deceased or have information about his identity or relatives, to come forward.

The statement also urged those with relevant information to contact the Unit Commander at the Odorkor Divisional MTTD.

Source: Myjoyonline