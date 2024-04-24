The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region says it is yet to receive an apology from the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, for mistreating the area’s General Manager, Michael Wiafe.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah ordered the arrest of the Mr Wiafe, after a disconnection exercise at Kumasi Technical University.

The power distribution company has since demanded an apology for the abuse of power but their calls seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

According to Bismark Adomah, National Vice Chairman of the Senior Staff Association for ECG, the Minister’s failure to render an apology for the abuse of power and refusal to withdraw the case against Mr Wiafe has prompted them to begin hoisting red flags on their premises.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News on April 24 he said, “Yes, we are requesting for apology from the minister and go ahead and withdraw the case from the police station from the police station.”

Mr Adomah said following a meeting with the National Executive Council (NEC) on Monday, they have begun hosting red flags in all ECG offices throughout the country.

He said NEC also decided that all four general managers in the region would boycott any meeting by the Regional Minister.

Mr Adomah assured that despite the conflict between the Minister and the ECG, the events would not affect the delivery of services to consumers, as all workers are at their posts performing their various responsibilities.

“We are all at our offices working. Everybody is working. Those who are to go outside are outside working. Those at the offices are at the offices working and we are wearing our red, hoisting our red flag throughout our offices,” he said.

Also, workers of the ECG in the Ashanti Region have issued a warning to the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, demanding immediate payment of his outstanding electricity bills.

According to the workers, the Minister’s private residences will be disconnected from the national grid if he fails to heed the warning.

