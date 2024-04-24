The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) CEO says the recent surge in cocoa prices at the international level is due to a decline in cocoa production in the major producer countries, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana.

Joseph Boahene Aidoo said the decline in cocoa production was caused by climate change, particularly a reduction in rainfall and an increase in heat intensity compared to previous years.

He stated that, Ghana had to adapt to climate change and that the country’s existing infrastructure could aid adaptation and mitigation concerning cocoa cultivation.

Speaking on the theme “The Impact of Climate Change on the Cocoa Sector; Adaptation and Mitigation Measures; The Role of the Worker,” Mr Aidoo stated the importance of CRIG workers in mitigating the effects of climate change on cocoa production.

Mr Aidoo is confident that Ghana could address these challenges, provided the current industrial harmony between CRIG and the other units within COCOBOD was maintained.

The COCOBOD CEO expressed optimism that the management and workers of CRIG would collaborate to overcome the challenge posed by climate change.

Mr Aidoo stated that COCOBOD, its agencies, and government had helped to provide stable prices and a ready market for cocoa farmers.

He added that Ghana was well-equipped to adapt to climate change, as the country had the necessary infrastructure for adaptation and mitigation for cocoa cultivation.

ALSO READ: