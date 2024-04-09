Keche Andrew, one-half of the popular music duo Keche, is mourning the loss of his beloved mother, Mrs. Gladys Cudjoe (Nee De-graft Asmah).

The celebrity’s mother passed away at the age of 66.

The heartbreaking news was shared by Keche Andrew himself on his social media accounts.

In the post, he expressed his deep sorrow and disbelief at the loss of his mother.

“You Broke Our Heart Mum, Trust Me You Have Broken Our Heart ….. You Made Me An Orphan Mum, Why ????, Who Do I Share My Secrets With ??? I’m In Pains Mama Gladys …. I Miss You, I Really Love You,” Keche Andrew wrote in tribute to his late mother.

To honor her memory, the family will be holding her one-week anniversary today, April 9 at their family house.

Friends and followers have sympathized with Keche on the unfortunate passing.