The Kumasi Central Market and Second Hand Clothes Traders Union are threatening to embark on a five-day continuous protest if work is not resumed on the second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project.

The project was halted in December 2022 when the construction firm working on the project, Contracta discontinued works on the site, leaving the skeleton of the structure on site.

According to the aggrieved trade groups, they were informed the country’s Debt Restructuring Programme with the IMF was the reason for the halt.

The government had assured to resume construction after the country received its first tranche of the three billion dollar International Monetary Fund (IMF) bail out.

But the project continues to sit in weeds with reptiles as the new occupants.

The angry traders who are losing capital have vowed to protest until the contractor returns to site.

