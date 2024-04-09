Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is celebrating a double birthday with his son, Nana Yaw Junior, today, April 9.

The Minister who doubles as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bosomtwe constituency in the Ashanti region is 60-years-old, while his son is also a year older.

Taking to Facebook, Dr Adutwum shared lovely photos and penned a heartfelt message to commemorate the milestone.

Thanking God for his life on earth, the Minister said reaching age 60 is a testament to the blessings of life, the wisdom gained, and the opportunities to serve.

Dr. Adutwum expressed appreciation to his family, colleagues, and the Ghanaian community for their support as he prayed for a year filled with joy, laughter, and endless blessings.

“You bring light and happiness to our lives, and I’m incredibly proud of the person you are becoming. Here’s to embracing this new decade with gratitude, resilience, and a commitment to making a positive impact in education and beyond,” he wrote.

The post has attracted goodwill messages and prayers for father and son.

Below is his post on Facebook

ALSO READ: