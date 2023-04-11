Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum celebrated his 59th birthday on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

To celebrate the milestone, he was gifted a cake in recognition of his efforts in promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana.

Education think tank, Education Policy Institute Africa (EDUPA) gifted the cake with the inscription, Happy birthday Mr STEM.

Attached to the cake was a brief but powerful message to celebrate the Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region.

“Your commitment and idea to implement STEM EDUCATION will forever remain in our minds and will continue to grow young talents to achieve their potential in STEM as we strive towards the future of our country in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

“It’s your special day, and all EDUPA can do is thank you on behalf of Ghanaians for never giving up on the challenges facing education in Ghana and believing in the capabilities of Ghanaian students and teachers,” the group lauded.

ALSO READ:

Promoting STEM education: President of All Nations University commends Education Minister

7-STEM schools fully operational – Education Minister

Below is the group’s wish to the Minister:

What do we have to offer that could possibly match the difference you’ve made in the development of education in Ghana and the life of Ghanaian students?

It’s your special day, and all EDUPA can do is to thank you on behalf of Ghanaians for never giving up on the challenges facing education in Ghana and believing in the capabilities of Ghanaian students and teachers.

Your commitment and idea to implement STEM EDUCATION will forever remain in our minds and will continue to grow young talents to achieve their potential in STEM as we strive towards the future of our country in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Have a wonderful celebration Hon.Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum. (Mr STEM).