Police in Somanya in the Eastern region are investigating the death of Eric Narh Aglazo, Assembly member for Sra electoral area, who was killed in a car accident on Monday, April 10, 2023.

According to reports, the Assembly man was riding his motorbike when he was hit by a speeding vehicle in front of Kings Pizza in Somanya Monday morning.

It is unknown what caused the collision.

Although the road from Trom via Somanya to Nuaso has been asphalted since 2016, there are no road markings or signs, even though there are a lot of schools along that route.

Meanwhile, police has since arrested one of the suspects who is currently in custody assisting with investigations.