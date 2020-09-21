Four persons, including two children, died in a head-on collision at Somanya in the Eastern Region on Saturday.

The accident occurred Saturday afternoon at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development section of Somanya to Accra highway when an Opel Astra taxi cab with registration number AS 2061-12 and a Green Hyundai H-100 mini bus with registration Number GW 5954-14 collided head-on.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, told Kasapa News the suspect driver Djabanor Joshua,37, in charge the Opel taxi cab was driving from Accra towards Somanya with 8 passengers including children on board while the other driver -Nuertey Clement, 28, in charge of Hyundai H-100 minibus was driving from the opposite direction of Somanya towards Accra with 13 passengers including children on board.

He said on reaching a section of the road directly in front the University’s main entrance, the taxi cab allegedly veered off its lane and collided with the Hyundai H-100 minibus.

Some 24 passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Atua Government Hospital for medical treatment.

However, four passengers identified as Patience Paddy, 31, Kadmiel Kota,9, Shanel Awudu,4, and Marvin Oyanor, 4, were pronounced dead on arrival.

Some other 20 injured persons, including children, are on admission receiving treatment.

Source: Kasapafmonline.com