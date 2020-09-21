Five persons died and seven got injured in recent floods in the Upper Region, preliminary data from the Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has shown.

According to the report, dated September 16, three of the deaths occurred in the Binduri District, while one each occurred in the Talensi and Builsa North Districts caused by collapsed walls.

Three out of the number of injured persons were from the Bolgatanga Municipality, while two each were recorded in the Pusiga and Binduri Districts.

The data indicated that a total of about 7,561 persons including; children were affected in the Region.

In the Bolgatanga Municipality, a total of 544 persons comprising 132 males, 145 females, 130 male children and 137 female children were affected by the floods.

A total of 1596 houses comprising 45 in the Bolgatanga Municipality, 128 in Pusiga District, 215 in the Tempane District, 154 in the Bawku Municipality, 273 in Talensi, 112 in Bongo, 397 in Nabdam, 126 in Builsa South and 146 in the Bolgatanga East District were damaged.

Houses that collapsed in the Region were 156 with Bongo District recording the highest figure of 90, followed by Pusiga with 20, Tempane 13, Nabdam 10, Bolgatanga East six, while the Bawku Municipality and Talensi each recorded eight and the Bolgatanga Municipality recorded one completely collapsed house.

The report further indicated that the Talensi District has 196 displaced persons, 72 in Bolgatanga East, eight and 48 in Builsa South and the Bolgatanga Municipality respectively.

Over 2,500 hectares of farmlands in the Region were destroyed by the floods with the Talensi District recording about 1,700 hectares.

The Bawku Municipality recorded over 800 hectares, Garu, 400, Tempane, 80, Pusiga 40, with Bongo and Kassena-Nankana Municipality respectively recorded 28 and 16 hectares of destroyed farmlands.

At a recent donation ceremony organised by the Volta River Authority and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, to assist flood victims in the Region with food items, Mr Jerry Asamani, the Upper East Regional Director of NADMO called for continuous support for the victims.