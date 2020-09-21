Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus, made his debut for the club and was named man of the match as Ajax win with a 3-0 margin.

The forward started and lasted the entire duration of Ajax’s win over RKC Waalwijk as they move second on the league log.

Kudus got himself booked but bossed the activities of the day from the middle of the pitch to earn himself the man of the match award.

Despite failing to score or provide an assist, Kudus was instrumental, controlling the game from the middle of the park.

Ajax acquired the 20-year-old from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland after agreeing on a five-year deal worth 9 million Euros.

The win means Ajax have won their first two games and are joint top of the Eredivisie.