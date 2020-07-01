A military officer has knocked down a cyclist to death at Somanya in the Eastern Region.

The soldier, W.O. II Teye Stephen Kwame, 43 years of the 49 Engineer Regiment, Burma Camp Accra, was driving a Toyota Matrix Salon car with registration number GT 490-14 from Somanya towards Accra.

However, on reaching a section of the road near Akorle, a suburb of Somanya at about 11:45 pm he accidentally knocked down Alphonse Duatte, 34, who was riding a bicycle at the nearside edge of the road, killing him instantly.

READ ALSO:

On receipt of the information, police proceeded to the scene and found the body lying at the edge of the road in a pool of blood.

The body was conveyed and deposited at Atua Government Hospital for autopsy.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado confirmed the incident to Kasapa News adding that the suspect driver W.O. II Teye Stephen Kwame was held to assist the investigation, and later handed over to his Army Unit.

The accident vehicle has been impounded at the station for investigation.