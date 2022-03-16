Promoting STEM education: President of All Nations University commends Education Minister

President of the All Nations University (ANU), Dr. Samuel Donkor has commended the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for priortising Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

He said Ghana’s technological advancement largely depends on STEM education and applauded the Minister for spearheading the study of science-related courses at all levels of the education system.

Dr. Donkor made these observations when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister to discuss pertinent issues of mutual interest to both the Ministry and the University.

The All Nations University is the first university in Ghana to launch a satellite into space thereby putting the country’s name on the world map in the area of satellite technology.

The Space Science Technology Laboratory of All Nations University (ANU-SSTL) was established in 2012 following a sensitisation workshop held by the University.

The workshop organised as part of ANU’s celebration of a decade of innovation, excellence and quality higher education, was the first of its kind in Ghana and attracted university scholars, researchers, government workers among many others.

Dr. Samuel Donkor

The aim of ANU-SSTL was to promote and build human capacity in the area of space science and satellite technology through innovative research and development of educative projects to impact society and Africa as a whole.

Dr. Donkor whose vision led to that major scientific breakthrough by ANU said, Ghana would make significant progress in the area of science and technology if the implementation of the STEM programme is sustained.

He underlined the need for all stakeholders to put their shoulders to the wheel and back Dr. Adutwum and his team at the Ministry to roll out the programme.

He added that though some efforts have been made previously to promote the study of science and mathematics, especially among girls, Dr. Adutwum has shown more commitment not only at the policy level but also, personally funding the education of some of his constituents in various universities.

“This is a Minister who is not only leading government’s agenda of investing in STEM education but also ensuring his people are not left behind as a Member of Parliament,” he stated.