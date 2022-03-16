A former staff of the Savelugu National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Alhassan Seidu Mahama, has been arrested over a GHS43,000 salary.

Mr Mahama, despite vacating his post, is said to have had his name on NADMO’s payroll, hence receiving the amount which he did not work for.

He has received up to the tune of GHS 43,846.92 currently.

The Auditor-General in its report recommended that the former two directors at the Savelugu NADMO office, Alhassan Sulemana and Mahama Nasiru should be surcharged if action to block the salary of the defaulter is not taken.

The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, James Avedzi Klutse, on Wednesday, therefore, inquired from the Director-General of NADMO, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the status of the said inquiry raised in the 2018 Auditor-Generals report.

In response, Mr Prempeh told the committee Mr Mahama was on Saturday arrested to assist in investigations and retrieval of the funds.

“An embargo was first placed on the salaries of the former Directors as a way to help us get the suspect. He has written his statement and is expected to be arraigned within the week,” he told the Committee.