We are made to believe death leaves a heartache nobody can heal but that is not the case for veteran Kumawood Actress Mama Jane.



Interestingly, she could not help but express excitement over the death of one Paa Kwesi, who she identified as her first boyfriend.



She explained her childhood dreams were dashed after getting involved with him.



“When I was growing up, I wanted to become a judge or secretary only to be messed up by my first boyfriend called Paa Kwesi. God has even killed him and I’m happy about that because he ruined my life,” she recounted in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM.



Though the actress, who lamented she sometimes starve because she is broke, did not detail what exactly happened, she said her childhood dreams could not be achieved.

“Well, I was very young. He deceived me and destroyed my life. Because of him, I couldn’t achieve my future ambition. I have no regret saying that I’m happy about his death. He added nothing to my life,” she stated.