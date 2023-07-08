A video shared by YouTube channel, One Ghana TV, captured the deeply sorrowful farewell as popular Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah laid her beloved daughter to rest.

Clad in a solemn all-white attire, Nana Yaa Appiah struggled to contain her overwhelming emotions as she stood by her daughter’s lifeless body.

The footage portrayed a heart-wrenching display of raw grief, with Nana Yaa Appiah shedding tears and speaking to her departed daughter, grappling with the inexplicable tragedy and untimely departure from this world.

The profound bond between a mother and child was palpable as Nana Yaa Appiah poured out her anguish and disbelief over the devastating loss.

The video resonated deeply with viewers, emphasizing the profound impact of losing a loved one and the pain that accompanies such a heartbreaking event.

The burial ceremony drew close family members, friends, and members of the film industry, who came together to offer solace and support to Nana Yaa Appiah during this difficult time.

Their presence underscored the unity and solidarity within the community, highlighting the collective strength in the face of immense grief.

Despite the weight of her sorrow, Nana Yaa Appiah exhibited remarkable resilience and fortitude, paying a poignant and dignified tribute to her daughter’s memory.

Throughout the ceremony, she exemplified unwavering strength as she bid her final farewell, honoring her daughter with utmost love and respect.

ALSO READ: