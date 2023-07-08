World number one Carlos Alcaraz held off a spirited challenge from 25th seed Nicolas Jarry to move into the last 16 – and match his best Wimbledon run.

The 20-year-old Spaniard won a four-set thriller 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 7-5 on Centre Court in an absorbing third-round tie that took almost four hours.

Alcaraz will now play either 19th seed Alexander Zverev of Germany or 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

Elsewhere, third seed Daniil Medvedev defeated Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, playing for the fifth successive day after beating Andy Murray on Friday in a match that began on Thursday, gained victory over Serbia’s Laslo Djere.

Tsitsipas won 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 and will meet unseeded American Chris Eubanks, who won three tie-breaks to overcome Australia’s Chris O’Connell.

“To play here, it’s something I dreamed of probably when I started playing tennis,” US Open champion Alcaraz said.

“This is something special and the most beautiful court I’ve faced and I would like to be back here.”

Carlos Alcaraz also reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2022, losing to Italy’s Jannik Sinner

Alcaraz, who had not lost a set in his opening two rounds, made a fine start, breaking Jarry’s serve in the seventh game of the match.

But his Chilean opponent, enjoying his best run at Wimbledon having won just one of his four matches here in previous years, gained an early break and had another opportunity to make it 4-0 but could not convert.

However, it did not prove costly as the 6ft 6in Jarry, with an excellent serve regularly at the 130mph mark, took the tie-break to level the match.

The match began under the roof and tournament rules meant it then had to stay closed despite the hot and sweaty conditions, with a number of spectators repeatedly using handheld fans in an attempt to keep cool.

Alcaraz instantly got back on track in the third set, producing some excellent passing shots and also showing his skill and technique with some delicate drop shots as he broke in the fourth game to go two sets to one ahead.

But the fourth did not go entirely to plan as the big-serving Jarry led 3-0 and 4-2, although Alcaraz fought back to seal a memorable win against the 27-year-old.

Medvedev sees off Fucsovics challenge

Third seed Medvedev is at his most comfortable on hard courts but said after the second round that, while he is not totally at home on the grass, he is “knocking on the door”.

He immediately struggled on serve against Fucsovics, a former Wimbledon quarter-finalist who is more dangerous than his world number 67 ranking implies.

His serve was exceptional in the first set, with Medvedev often standing back by the line judges to receive, and an early break was enough to help him clinch the opener 6-4.

However, Medvedev responded quickly, breaking Fucsovics to love on his way to levelling the match, before starting the third set with an immediate break of serve.

With Fucsovics battling a foot problem as the match slipped over the three-hour mark, Medvedev was able to serve out victory in clinical fashion, taking the fourth set 6-4 to reach the fourth round for just the second time.

Medvedev will face Jiri Lehecka in the last 16 after the player from the Czech Republic eliminated American 16th seed Tommy Paul, winning a five-set encounter that lasted four hours, four minutes.

Sports stars pack out Royal Box

Footballers Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, who helped England win the Women’s Euros last year, were among the sports stars in the Royal Box on Centre Court

As is tradition on the opening Saturday of Wimbledon, the Royal Box on Centre Court was packed with sporting stars past and present.

Former BBC presenter and French Open winner Sue Barker was there, as were ex-Wimbledon champions Stefan Edberg, Jan Kodes and Billie Jean King, along with 1968 finalist Judy Dalton and America’s five-time doubles champion Rosie Casals.

Elsewhere, four members of the Lionesses squad that won football’s Euro 2022 last year – Leah Williamson, Jill Scott, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead – were present, as well as former England captain Gary Lineker.

Horse racing legend AP McCoy, five-time Olympic rowing gold medallist Steve Redgrave, England cricketer Sam Curran, Scottish athlete Eilish McColgan and gymnasts Joe Fraser and Jessica Gadirova were also in attendance.

Former jockey AP McCoy and Olympic gold medallist Steve Redgrave were at Wimbledon on Saturday