Ghanaian musician Eduwoji has opened up about his stance on black magic, commonly known as ‘juju’ in certain parts of Africa, particularly Ghana.

In an interview, Eduwoji made it clear that he does not believe in such practices and emphasised his disbelief in the alleged supernatural powers associated with them.

Eduwoji shared that he faced significant backlash from individuals who held him responsible for the lack of success in their own music careers. According to him, some people wrongly attributed the decline of their songs to his rising popularity, which led to a “full attack” against him.

The musician also revealed his journey of battling a debilitating illness that lasted for approximately two and a half years.

He mentioned the extent of his physical limitations during that time, explaining that he was unable to walk and had a weakened immune system. However, he chose not to disclose specific details about his illness, stating, “I just don’t want to put some things out there.”

While Eduwoji refrained from sharing explicit details, he clarified that his condition was not a stroke but a form of paralysis. Despite the challenges he faced, he expressed gratitude for his recovery and mentioned that he has regained both his vision and the ability to walk.

Eduwoji firmly emphasized that his survival and recovery were not dependent on the use of black magic or juju. He stated, “If I was the type that liked to go to juju, I would be dead.”

He firmly believes that engaging in such practices might have worsened his situation and potentially resulted in his untimely demise.

