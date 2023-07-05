Ga North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Simon Sekyim, is alleging threats on his life over his quest to clamp down on illegality in the area.

Though Mr Sekyim did not give any clue as to who these persons were, he mentioned it is because he makes decisions that affect them.

To curb flooding which has become the bane of residents, the MCE says he has been keen and committed to demolishing unauthorised structures in waterways.

“I have been receiving death threats but I am not perturbed. I’m committed to doing my job because if you stand firm and you are truthful, you will not be worried about such things,” he disclosed on Accra-based Okay FM.

However, that seems not to go down well with some people, stating some chiefs in the municipality are currently up in arms with him over land sold to a private developer whose structure he pulled down.

“If you check the layout of the said land, it is a road but it is a boundary between Ga North and Central but we moved in and demolished the building after we had a tip-off from residents.

“I went there with my planning officer and representatives from urban roads. The developer has now stepped aside but the chiefs are fighting the assembly,” he said.

