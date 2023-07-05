A former Ablekuma Central Member of Parliament (MP), Ebenezer Nartey has called on the Dormahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, to apologise for his comments in the ongoing trial of Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

The apology, according to Mr Nartey, must be rendered to the people of Dormaa and Ghanaians at large as it casts the chief who doubles as a High Court in a bad light.

Speaking at the 10th-anniversary lecture of John Evans Atta Mills, in Sunyani, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu who’s known in judicial practice as His Lordship, Justice Daniel Mensah, said pursuing the case will not contribute to the country’s development in any way.

“As a matter of urgency, I am appealing to the President of the Republic, Attorney General if he has any role to play, that the trial should be aborted,” he appealed.

Again, he expressed worry about the Supreme Court’s ruling which resulted in Mr Quayson being removed from parliament.

The Dormaahene made it clear that he would have taken a divergent stance if he had been part of the panel deciding on the matter.

His comment has, however, not sat well with a section of Ghanaians who have heavily condemned it amidst calls for his dismissal.

A former President of the Ghana Bar Association and Council of State member, Sam Okudzeto, who has demanded the immediate dismissal of the judge has also advised that citizens take up the matter and complain to the appropriate body to keep people in authority in check.

But commenting on the calls, Mr Nartey on Adom FM‘s Dwaso Nsem said it was not necessary as it wouldn’t change what has already been said.

“I wouldn’t have had any problem if he spoke just as a chief but as a lawyer, it is quite prejudicial and can influence the outcome of the matter but his removal wouldn’t change anything because it will not cure commentary on cases in court.

“Instead, he should come back and apologise to the legal institution to which he belongs, the people of Dormaa and also Ghanaians because the comments were unfortunate as someone who stands a chance in the Supreme Court,” he said.

