Gary Nimako, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) legal team, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent remarks made by Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

In his appeal, the chief requested President Akufo-Addo and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame to halt the ongoing trial of James Gyakye Quayson.

Despite his friendship with the chief, Gary made it clear that he could not support the chief’s disregard for the laws of the land.

Highlighting the importance of upholding the rule of law for all citizens, Gary emphasized, “Disregarding the laws of the land is not the right thing to do. This sets a dangerous precedent where people may expect similar treatment.” He shared these views during an interview with Omanhene Kwabena Asante on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program on Monday.

Gary Nimako stressed that there had been no changes in the law to justify halting the trial.

He firmly believed that discrimination had no place in the country’s legal system, stating, “We must not tolerate discrimination in our laws. When that happens, it means we are discriminating against people as well.”

He emphasized the importance of treating everyone equally under the law and emphasized the necessity of following the proper legal process. He urged, “Everyone should receive the same treatment under the law. The case must continue until its conclusion.”

In addition, the NPP legal team member appealed to the public to refrain from pressuring Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame and allow him to carry out his duties without interference. He stated, “Let us stop pressuring the Attorney General and give him the space to fulfill his responsibilities.”

Gary Nimako remained steadfast in his belief that the trial against James Gyakye Quayson must proceed in accordance with existing laws. He emphasized the importance of fairness and equality in the administration of justice throughout the country.

ALSO READ:

I’m hopeful Quayson’s trial will be discontinued this week – Franklin…

Sammy Gyamfi accuses NPP of attempted bribery in Assin North by-election

NDC’s Mustapha Gbande praises Dormaahene’s call to discontinue Quayson’s trial