Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has commended Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who also serves as a High Court judge, for his recent controversial remarks.

Mr Gbande praised the chief’s counsel regarding the ongoing court case involving James Gyakye Quayson, asserting that the advice was sound, considering the potential waste of precious time in pursuing the matter.

According to Mr Gbande, the focus of the government should lie in addressing critical issues and prosecuting scandals involving government officials, rather than pursuing legal actions against an individual holding dual citizenship.

He questioned the benefits of imprisoning such an individual when global issues were impacting Ghana, emphasizing the need for more pertinent matters to be addressed for the betterment of the Ghanaian people.

“The best advice someone can give is the one coming from Dormaahene to the government because this court case will only waste time. We in the NDC would want the government to continue so that it will benefit us. The government will continue to disgrace itself in this matter,” Mr Gbande said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

Continuing his stance, Mr Gbande stressed that if Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has called for the case to cease, then the government should act in the interest of national development and discontinue the trial, avoiding the unnecessary consumption of the citizens’ time.

The Dormaa Traditional Area’s paramount chief and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, had earlier appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to urgently abort the trial against Mr Quayson, highlighting the importance of focusing on the nation’s development instead.

But Mr Gbande believes the government should redirect its efforts towards resolving pressing issues affecting Ghanaians, rather than pursuing legal proceedings with questionable benefits.

