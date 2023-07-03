Assin North Member of Parliament (MP)- elect, James Gyakye Quayson, will be sworn in on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The ceremony has been set for 10:00 am at Parliament House.

Mr Quayson won a bye-election at Assin North last Tuesday, retaining the seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 17,245 of the total valid votes cast.

His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) polled 12, 630.

The exercise became necessary after Parliament wrote to the Electoral Commission (EC) to declare the seat vacant.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ruled that the EC acted unconstitutionally in allowing Mr Quayson to contest the 2020 parliamentary election without proof of his renouncing his Canadian citizenship.

The apex court in its ruling ordered parliament to expunge Mr Quayson’s name from its records as a Member of Parliament.

