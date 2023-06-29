

The National Democratic Congress’ National Communications Director says James Gyakye Quayson’s landslide victory over the New Patriotic Party’s Charles Opoku in the Assin North bye-election ection, signifies victory for the NDC at the national polls in 2024.

Sammy Gyamfi believes the Assin North bye-election was not a mere poll for a representative in Parliament but more of a referendum on the performance of the NPP government.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Thursday, he said: “…The real work is recapturing power in the 2024 election which for me, it is what this victory signifies.”

Mr Gyamfi’s comment follows James Gyakye Quayson’s win at the bye-election on Tuesday.

According to him, the vote by the constituents on Assin North further shows that Ghanaians are tired of the leadership of the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government.

“They are tired of the abuse of the public purse, they are tired of the hardships and the economic collapse we are witnessing under the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, and that change is coming and change will arrive come 7th December 2024,” he told Evans Mensah.

Commenting on Mr Gyamfi’s assertion on the same show, the Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah said the NDC’s win at Assin North is not news.

He says the Assin North seat was the NDC’s to win in the first place just like the Kumawu seat was the NPP’s to win.

“So if the NDC has succeeded in retaining their seat there is nothing novel about it. But then if we [NPP] had won it, then you have some indication of the future from that,” he reiterated.

He described Mr Gyamfi’s conclusions as convenient, adding that he would have done the same if he was in his shoes.