Peter Toobu, a retired Executive Secretary to an ex-Inspector General of Police (IGP), has commended a taxi driver who was at the Ablekuma Star Oil station during a bullion van attack.

The broad daylight incident on Thursday claimed the life of a police Lance Corporal as scores fled for their lives amidst sporadic shootings from the robbers.

The footage showed that the armed robbers had followed the van for a considerably long time.

They subsequently launched an attack on the bullion van shortly after it parked at the Star Oil Fuel Station near the ECG office at Ablekuma Fanmilk.

The incident saw the dastardly killing of a police officer in a bullion van.

Two of the robbers parked their motorbike in front of a taxi driver who was buying fuel at the time of the incident and many have questioned why the driver couldn’t crash into them.

But according to Mr Toobu who is Wa West Member of Parliament(MP), the taxi driver acted smart by remaining calm.

Though any action from the driver would have been commended, the MP believes it was risky.

“The taxi driver was smart to have remained calm. Let’s assume he had crashed the two on the motor bike the robbers who snatched the AK47 could have killed him but he might have asked himself who would have taken care of his family if anything happened.

“It was as if there was nobody in the car but he was probably in shock because the whole thing looked like a movie or joke but it was a serious matter,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

ALSO READ: