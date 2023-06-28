Franklin Cudjoe, the founding president and CEO of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, has shared his thoughts on the recent triumph of James Gyakye Quayson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, in the Assin North bye-election.

Mr Cudjoe expressed his views on how Gyakye Quayson was treated by the state, emphasizing that despite facing criminal charges and having his name expunged from parliamentary records, he has now dealt a blow to the government through his electoral victory.

In a tweet dated June 27, 2023, he wrote, “James Gyakye Quayson has humiliated the current and the near future of the NPP. The state was used to maltreat him. Alas, when you aim at a King, make sure you strike him dead. Quayson lives. Good evening.”

Mr Quayson initially faced controversy and legal battles due to concerns about his dual citizenship, leading to the removal of his name from parliament.

Nonetheless, he emerged victorious in the Assin North bye-election, defying the odds and securing a notable triumph.

