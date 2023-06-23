A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage capturing how some notorious criminals attacked a bullion van in broad daylight at the Ablekuma Star Oil filling station in Accra has surfaced.

The footage showed that the armed robbers had followed the van for a considerably long time.

They subsequently launched an attack on the bullion van shortly after it parked at the Star Oil Fuel Station near the ECG office at Ablekuma Fanmilk.

The incident saw the dastardly killing of a police officer in a bullion van.

The incident which occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023, claimed the life of the police officer who can be identified as Amoah from his name tag.

Per eyewitness reports, the police, who were accompanying bankers in a bullion van, were trailed by four robbers who carried out the attack after the bullion van made a stop at the Ablekuma Star Oil filling station.

Reports indicate that after gunshots, the robbers looted and fled.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup vehicle cannot be found anywhere near the crime scene, according to a report.

The police have also launched an investigation and a search for the perpetrators of the crime and sent condolences to the family of the deceased in a citinewroom.com report.

Watch the video as shared on Facebook below: