Friends and family are mourning one Igwe O Igwe, a banker who was shot dead by armed robbers during a bullion van robbery.

The deceased tied the knot weeks ago.

According to reports, the bullion van was being escorted by six mobile policemen when it was intercepted by armed robbers at an intersection.

The police engaged the suspects in a heated gun battle which left Igwe, who was guarding the cash, dead.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the police added that one of the hoodlums was neutralized and his AK 47 rifle with ammunition laden in three magazines strapped together was recovered.

However, three of the escort men sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the hospital.