American-based Nigerian singer Osazuwa Agbonayinma popularly known as Zuwa has been shot and killed in the United States of America.

Although details about the circumstances around his death are still sketchy, his father, a former Nigerian lawmaker, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma confirmed to Channels Television.

He said his late son who has a master’s degree in Architecture was shot at the back of his head on Sunday, January 7.

The late singer formed the duo Roze with his brother Eghosa and released a couple of songs including the critically acclaimed ‘Ileke’ in 2020.

