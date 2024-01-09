A police officer narrowly evaded a life-threatening situation when approximately 20 land guards launched an attack on him at Ofaakor Jamaica City in the Central Region.

According to the information gathered, the land guards insisted on a digging fee from the officer, who refused payment, asserting his rightful ownership of the land.

Tensions escalated, resulting in a heated confrontation during which the land guards opened fire on the officer as he tried to depart his Benz car.

The officer’s vehicle bore the brunt of the assault, with about 10 bullets piercing through, shattering the windscreen, and leaving noticeable dents on the sides.

In a brazen move, the land guards seized the officer’s AK47 gun, prompting him to urgently summon assistance from the Central East Regional police command.

Responding promptly, police personnel arrived at the scene to restore order.

A subsequent manhunt ensued, leading to the apprehension of four suspects involved in the attack.

The stolen AK47 gun has since been successfully recovered during the operation.

Miraculously, the police officer emerged unscathed.