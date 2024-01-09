Cameroonian singer, Libianca Fonji, known for her hit song ‘People’ had debunked the perception that singing in English could propel a musician’s song to go global.

According to her, music itself is a language, hence melodies and lyrics just add up to make it complete.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with DJ Slim, Libianca said language is never a barrier when it comes to making and marketing music.

For her, the most important element is how people will relate to the song.

“Music is a universal language, it doesn’t matter what language you are speaking. If someone can feel it or sing it, then you have communicated. I listen to a South African song and even sing is, but I don’t know what it means, yet I feel it. You don’t need to speak it because music is a language itself. Just pour your hearts out and people will feel it” she stated.

Labianca advised musicians to at least learn how to play one music instrument since it has the tendency to boost their music-making process.

“The more experience you have playing sounds and putting different sounds together, the easier it is for you. When I started playing the guitar, now I can hear the chords even when I am writing my songs,” she added.

Libianca gained prominence globally with her Afrobeats single, ‘People’. Currently, she is promoting her new EP dubbed ‘Walk Away’.

MORE: