Multitudes have thronged the Modern City hotel in Tamale, but beyond the common goal of supporting chef Faila on her cook-a-thon, some have personal agenda.

During an interview with some supporters on Joy Prime, a daring woman boldly revealed she traveled to the venue in search of her husband.

Her wish is that among the many Northern men gathered, she will definitely spot one who possesses her spec of being an understanding and loving man.

With excitement, she revealed she is readily available to start a lifetime journey with any man who will accept her for who she is.

Asked if she wants to join the military wives association, the bold woman revealed she likes her men simple.

She added that, the cook-a-thon venue is the perfect place for love searching as men from all walks of life have gathered to offer their support, and she is confident her mission will be successful

