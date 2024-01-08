The Technical University Senior Administrators’ Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has suspended its intended strike action, originally scheduled to commence on Monday, January 8.

This decision comes after fruitful engagements with the Ministers for Education and Employment and Labour Relations, the Association said.

In a press statement issued on Monday, TUSAAG expressed satisfaction with the progress made during the discussions with the government officials.

As a result, the association urged its members to remain calm and continue executing their duties in line with their mandates.

“In view of the interventions made by the Minister of Education, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, the GTEC, the FWSC, and the commitment of the Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana, to fully implement the Roll Over, the NEC of TUSAAG suspends the intended strike action with immediate effect.”

TUSAAG had bemoaned the failure of the management of some Technical Universities to address their members’ concerns after several engagements.

In a statement issued on January 1, TUSAAG cited the failure by the management of Accra Technical University (ATU) and Koforidua Technical University (KTU) to implement the roll-over conditions for qualified personnel, leading to the premature termination of the employment of affected staff members.