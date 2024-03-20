Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has extended an invitation to the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

This invitation is in response to the nationwide strike declared jointly by the three teacher unions, effective Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

According to the unions, their action stems from the government’s neglect in addressing their conditions of service.

However, the FWSC in a statement has called on the unions for negotiations into their demands.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, 21st March, 2024 at the Ministry of Education.

Statement below:

