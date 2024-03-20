Okada riders in the Oti region have said the 24-hour economy policy by National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is not a sufficient solution to address the country’s economic challenges.

According to the riders, simply extending working hours will not address the underlying issues that are affecting their livelihoods.

The okada riders stressed the need for alternative solutions that will have a more meaningful impact on their lives.

Speaking with Adom News, they said it was important for policymakers to consider a range of approaches and engage with stakeholders, including okada riders, to develop effective solutions that meet the needs of the population.

The group suggested to Mr. Mahama to consider other alternatives by providing skill training and vocational education programs to equip young people with the necessary skills for employment in various sectors.

The riders also noted that, by promoting entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses through access to funding, it will encourage foreign direct investment and foster a conducive business environment to attract companies that can create employment opportunities.

