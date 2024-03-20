The Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has revealed his stance on the LGBTQ+ and its activities in the country.

He vehemently opposes what he perceives as an imposition of LGBTQ+ rights on Ghanaian society.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr. Anyidoho stated that he is not against the LGBTQ+ but believes individuals may require counseling.

“No one is against them, as some of them need counseling, but let’s not allow this imposition on us. You have rights and we have rights too, so allow us to function,” he said.

Mr. Anyidoho, also indicated that, his stance on the matter aligns with that of his late mentor, former President John Atta Mills.

He described Atta Mills’s position as forthright and decisive.

“My position is the same as my late boss, Atta Mills. Atta Mills was very forthright with the issue” Mr. Anyidoho added.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also criticized President John Dramani Mahama for playing politics with the issue.

“Mahama left a lot of things hanging when he was President so I don’t understand why he is lambasting Akufo-Addo as far as the Bill is concerned,” he stated.

