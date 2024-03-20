Black Satellites coach, Desmond Offei has set his sights on gold at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

Ghana’s U-20 team earned their place in the men’s football final following a hard-fought victory over Senegal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The decisive goal by Michael Ephson in the closing moments secured Ghana’s berth in contention for the gold medal in the tournament hosted in Accra.

In the aftermath of the intense match, Offei praised his players, highlighting their determination for success.

“The final belongs to the boys. While our responsibility as coaches lies in training, the match is ultimately owned by the players. The groundwork has been laid, and the boys are well-prepared for this tournament. They continue to grow, demonstrating remarkable mental fortitude,” he remarked.

Characterizing his team as hungry and humble, Offei expressed anticipation for the upcoming final, promising to savour the moment.

Despite facing challenges during the Accra match, the Black Satellites exhibited resilience and capitalized on the crucial opportunity.

“In the first half, chances were few, but we persevered, and eventually, our efforts paid off. My players are clinical; we seized upon our solitary clear opportunity. I can’t recall any instance where we squandered chances,” Offei concluded.

Ghana is poised to face Uganda in the finals slated for Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.