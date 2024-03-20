Residents of the Bonsukrom community in the Ahanta West Municipality have disputed reports regarding an emergency landing by the Ghana Armed Forces.

This follows an incident involving one of its helicopters on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

All 21 individuals aboard the helicopter were safely rescued.

The Ghana Air Force released a statement on Tuesday, clarifying that the incident was not a crash but rather an emergency landing in the community.

According to an eyewitness present at the scene, which was heavily guarded, the helicopter seen landing in the viral video was actually a rescue aircraft that arrived after the incident.

The eyewitness described how the downed helicopter descended with its nose pointing towards the community, with one of its turbines nearly dislodging before ultimately crashing into the nearby bush.

“I saw the plane falling on its head. I thought it was coming to the park nearby, so I ran after it but it turned to the bush, where I saw that one of the turbines had disengaged from the plane and it fell down.

“When we rushed there, one passenger came out of it, and we helped to rescue nine people until the military arrived and stopped us” they told Citi News.

