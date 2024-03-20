The Ghana Gas Company has urged calm among residents of Bonsukrom in the Western region and its staff following the emergency landing of the GHF 696 Air Force helicopter.

Ghana Gas has assured the incident which occurred on Tuesday would not affect its operations.

Amateur footage shows a side view of the helicopter trapped among shrubs but the crew escaped safely.

The aircraft was lying some 20 meters from the Bonsukrom road.

It had 21 passengers including staff of Ghana Ga who were conducting routine offshore powerline inspection of Atuabo gas plant.

A statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu explained the emergency landing occurred as a result of bad weather conditions.

“All passengers on board have been accounted for and there were no fatalities. However, crew members are currently undergoing routine medical checkup,” the statement assured.

Read the full statement below:

