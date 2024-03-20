Ghana’s U20 national football team, the Black Satellites, has secured a spot in the finals of the men’s football tournament at the 13th African Games after defeating Senegal in a tense semifinal showdown on Tuesday night.

Facing off against Senegal’s Young Teranga Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Satellites showcased their dominance in the first half.

Despite their control of the game, Ghana couldn’t convert their opportunities, entering halftime on equal footing with their opponents.

The second half saw Ghana maintaining their pressure, although Senegal managed some offensive moments, struggling to breach the host’s defense.

In the crucial 83rd minute, substitute Michael Ephson turned the tide, netting a close-range goal to give the Black Satellites the lead they deserved.

We've booked our spot in the final of the All African Games Men's tournament after defeating Senegal 1-0 in the semi-final!



Congratulations to the Black Satellites! Ghana Football Association

Holding onto their advantage, Ghana clinched a narrow victory, booking their ticket to the final.

They will now gear up to face Uganda, who emerged victorious against Congo in the other semifinal match.

The final showdown is set for Friday, March 22nd at the Accra Sports Stadium.