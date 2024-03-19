The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed that a military helicopter with registration number GHF 696 made an emergency landing at Bonsukrom in Agona Nkwanta.

This incident happened on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

Amateur footage shows a side view of the helicopter trapped among the shrubs.

It is unclear yet what caused the military chopper to come down. The aircraft was lying some 20 meters from the Bonsukrom road.

A statement signed by Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quarshie, Director of Public Relations said all 21 passengers made up of staff of Ghana national gas company and aircrew were conducting routine offshore powerline inspection of Atuabo gas plan when the unfortunate incident happened.

He said the crew on board escaped safely.

The Army Command has therefore dispatched a preliminary investigation team to determine the probable cause of the accident.

Read full statement below:

