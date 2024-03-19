The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has sent a strong message to contractors working on roads in Gomoa Mampong, Gomoa Mpota, and parts of Effutu in the Central region.

According to the Communications Manager of GWCL, Stanley Martey, the contractor failed to adhere to standard operating procedures and ended up damaging pipelines.

Mr. Martey speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwao Nsem Tuesday said, the contractor refused to involve the water company before taking such actions, which has adversely affected residents.

“Contractors are expected to learn and follow standard operating procedures and not take actions without consulting us,” he said.

Mr. Martey’s comment follows an acute water shortage in Gomoa Mampong, Gomoa Mpota, and parts of Effutu after the contractor, responsible for constructing the Kasoa-Winneba Cape Coast Highway, disconnected all pipelines.

However, Mr. Martey said they together with the contractor and the Ghana Highway Authority are working around the clock to resolve the matter.

He explained that, they need to ascertain the cost involved in repairing the damaged lines.

“If there is any collateral damage, the contractor will be held accountable by the Highway Authority” he added.

Mr. Martey expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the contractor’s actions and stressed the need for collaboration to prevent a recur.

ALSO READ:

You are the anchor of NPP’s elections victory – Bawumia tells NPP PCs