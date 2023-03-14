Integrated Development & Empowerment Centre (IDEC Ghana), a human rights, development, local governance, and decentralisation organisation, as part of celebrating Ghana’s 66th Independence Anniversary, has donated laptops to students at Gomoa Babayin.

IDEC Ghana facilitates citizens’ participation in the local governance and decentralisation process at all levels of the Ghanaian society, especially, for the disadvantaged.

The organisation, which recognises the role of ICT in attaining these societal goals, said it was right to give back and support Ghanaian children in the Central Region.

IDEC Ghana also provided shelter for children in need of care and protection and survivors of child trafficking located in the region with laptops and accessories under the theme ‘Sustaining Ghana’s Independence and Decentralisation Progress Through ICT.’

“As we reflect on the theme, IDEC Ghana perceives ICT as an important tool that can help develop the potential of these children and also facilitate their participation in their civic duties and rights which could enable them to become more responsible and capable adults that can effectively contribute to the sustenance of local governance and decentralisation in the near future,” the organisation projected.

“As part of our plans for this year and beyond, IDEC Ghana will continue to advocate for children in need of care and protection, facilitate citizens’ participation in local governance and decentralisation most especially, during the forthcoming Unit Committee and District Assembly Elections based on research and community engagements to support effective and informed grassroots participation,” the release added.

IDEC Ghana believes that Ghana will continue to progress as long as the citizens participate in shaping policies and programmes that advance the course of humanity.

“We invite every citizen and all well-wishers of Ghana to join hands with us to build Ghana our motherland. Happy 66thAnniversary to all!”

